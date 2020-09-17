Home

Mr Granville Alfred Dent
(Known as Gren) Clowne Mr Granville Alfred Dent (known as Gren) of Clowne has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 84 years.
Born in Rotherham and previously of Harthill, Granville has been a local resident for 45 years.
He worked as a Mining Engineer until retirement.
Granville enjoyed cricket and sport.
Granville was predeceased by his wife Brenda and son Christopher. He leaves behind granddaughter Charlotte, daughter-in-law Sharon, sister-in-law Margaret and brother-in-law Rex.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.10pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, Tel. (01246) 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020
