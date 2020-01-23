Home

Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00
Brimington Crematorium
Ms Gwendoline Stocks Ms Gwendoline Stocks, nee Andrew, of Rainworth, Mansfield, formerly of Bolsover, has passed away at home, aged 77.
Born at Bolsover and a resident locally for 28 years, Gwendoline was a team leader at Metal Box, Mansfield, with approximately 40 years service before her retirement.
Her interests included gardening, pets and car boots.
Gwendoline was predeceased by her husband Roy and leaves son Dean Andrew, grandchildren Emma, Andrew, Sophie and Marissa, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.
The funeral service takes place on January 30, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
