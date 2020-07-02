Home

Hannah Roberts Notice
Mrs Hannah Roberts Danesmoor Mrs Hannah Roberts of Pilsley Road, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84 years.
Born in Danesmoor, Hannah has been a lifelong local resident.
Hannah worked as a local shopkeeper and stitcher at Ashton Containers.
Hannah's hobbies included needlework, crosswords, current affairs and making novelty celebration cakes.
She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Roberts.
Funeral will be held at Danesmoor Cemetery on Wednesday 1st July at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020
