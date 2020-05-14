|
Harold Dorricott Clowne Harold Dorricott of Clowne passed away at East Clune Care Home, Clowne aged 96.
Harold was a lifelong local resident. He was a Electrician at Markham Colliery.
Harold enjoyed playing Bingo, driving, gardening and music.
Harold was predeceased by his wife Winnie, he was survived by his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is Friday 15th May, 3pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020