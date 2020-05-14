Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Dorricot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dorricot

Notice Condolences

Harold Dorricot Notice
Harold Dorricott Clowne Harold Dorricott of Clowne passed away at East Clune Care Home, Clowne aged 96.
Harold was a lifelong local resident. He was a Electrician at Markham Colliery.
Harold enjoyed playing Bingo, driving, gardening and music.
Harold was predeceased by his wife Winnie, he was survived by his nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is Friday 15th May, 3pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -