|
|
|
Mr Harold Arthur James Hurst Staveley Mr Harold Arthur James Hurst of Aston Court, Staveley has passed away at St Michael's Nursing Home, Brimington,
aged 102 years.
Born in Southampton,
Harold has been a local resident for 15 years.
Harold worked as a painter
and decorator after serving in the Army until the end of
World War 2.
Harold enjoyed going on holidays, putting his garden in competitions, playing bingo and going out for a meal. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Harold was predeceased by his wife Gladys Chrisina. He leaves behind children Marian, Wendy and Raymond, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren with one on the way, also many step-grandchildren down South.
Funeral service to be held on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 12.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Crowder and Alderson, Old Whittington
Tel: 01246 452344
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020