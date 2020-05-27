Home

Marsh (Tain) Peacefully in
Redwoods Nursing
Home, Alness on
Sunday 24 May 2020, Harold Marsh,
Ardross Terrace, Tain, (formerly of
Hall Park Head, Stannington, Sheffield), beloved brother of the late John and Leslie, dear brother-in-law of Venice and Marjorie, loving uncle of Diane, Gillian, Debra, David and Dona
and loved by all the extended
family and friends.
Private funeral due to
current circumstances.
No flowers please but donations if so desired may be given at the service
for Parkinson's UK or sent to
Alasdair Rhind, Funeral Directors,
Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 27, 2020
