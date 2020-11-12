Home

Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Harold Mitchell
Mr Harold Mitchell Bolsover Mr Harold Mitchell, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
A lifelong resident of Bolsover, Harold worked at Coalite.
He was a bus and train enthusiast.
Harold leaves sisters Ida, Eunice, Catherine, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday November 18, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Donations to the Special Care Baby Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020
