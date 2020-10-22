Home

Mr Harold Whitton Old Whittington It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Harold Whitton, of Old Whittington, on October 14, 2020.
Harold was born on Febuary 19, 1929, in Sheepbridge, he worked for Sheepbridge Engineering from the age of 14 for 41 years and later for Swift Levick. He did two years national service based at RAF Stranraer.
After retiring he volunteered at many local community groups, including Hasland Resource Centre and Glebe Court.
Harold was predeceased by his wife Marjory. He leaves sons Alan and Gary, daughter Marie, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday October 30, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am. Due to Covid restrictions all uninvited family and friends are welcome to see him off from his home around 10am.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice, via their website or funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020
