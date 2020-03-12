|
Mrs Harriet Goodfellow Brimington Mrs Harriett Marjorie Goodfellow of Brimington has passed away at the Spinney Care Home, Brimington. Aged 100 years.
Born in Seymoor and a Brimington resident for 66 years.
Harriett started work at 14 years old and worked in several jobs starting Harry & Martins pop factory in Staveley, Persons pottery and retiring from Staveley Coal & Iron Company as a nut & bolt inspector for 28 years.
Her hobbies included knitting, baking and holidays abroad.
Harriett was the wife of the late Mr Ernest Goodfellow. She leaves son, John and daughter in-law Pauline,grandson Paul and his wife Jemma, granddaughter Melanie and husband Danny, granddaughter Michelle and husband Steve. Also, great-grandchildren Ryan, Reec, Elliot, Gabrielle and Charlotte.
The family Service has taken place at St John The Baptist Church, Staveley, followed by a burial at Staveley Council Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (01909 720543).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020