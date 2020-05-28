|
|
|
Mrs Harriett Hartill Hasland Mrs Harriett Hartill of Broomfield Avenue, Hasland then of Brookholme Croft Residential and Nursing Home, Hasland has passed away
aged 84.
Born in Hasland, Harriett was a lifelong local resident. Harriett was a housewife with an interest in reading, theatre and travel.
Harriett was predeceased by her husband George Edward Hartill, she is survived by her children Lyn, David and Ian, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral Directors Harold Lilliker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020