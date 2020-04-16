|
Mr Harry Chadburn Newbold Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mr Harry Chadburn of Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91.
Harry was a New Whittington resident then moved to Newbold.
He was retired from Sheeobridge GKN.
Harry was an avid pigeon racer, who loved gardening and spending time with his large family.
Harry was predeceased by his wife Alice Chadburn, he is survived by daughter Elaine, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday April 23, 2020 at 15.30 at Chesterfield Crematorium. Immediate family only to attend please.
Funeral Directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield. (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020