Mr Harry Smith Holmewood Mr Harry Smith, of Holmewood, Chesterfield, has passed away in Derby, aged 83.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Harry was a miner for 35 years and a Sapper for 11 years.
His main interest was football, supporting Chesterfield, attending games both at home and away.
Harry leaves his wife Anne. He was predeceased by his son Neil in 2006.
The funeral service takes place on November 27, 2020, St Alban's Church, Holmewood, at 11am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson Ltd, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020