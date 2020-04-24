|
MR HARRY WHATMORE Inkersall Mr Harry Whatmore of Inkersall passed away peacefully at Barnfield Nursing Home, Holmwood, aged 93.
Born in Barrow Hill, Harry was a resident of the area all his life.
Harry worked as a train driver for British Rail for 49 years, retiring in 1989, known by many as "Big H."
Harry enjoyed watching all sport, in his younger days he was a keen fan of Chesterfield F.C and horse racing, he liked socialising at his local pub The Double Top, taking part for many years in the local indoor games leagues. He loved his home and garden and took great pride in their appearance
Most important of all to Harry was his family, a bachelor he was predeceased by his sisters Vera and Muriel, brothers-in-law Sid and Harold respectively. He is survived by sisters Dorothy and Pat, brothers-in-law Steve and Syd,
Harry had two nieces, Ailiss and Karen and three nephews Harold, Peter and Glyn, he really looked forward to their visits and that of his great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Because of the current restrictions on funeral attendance, the family intend to arrange a tribute to the memory of Harry's life, in the coming weeks.
Funeral Directors: Wettons Funeral Directors, 15 Ringwood Road,
Brimington, Chesterfield.
(01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 24, 2020