Mr Harry Eric Wilkinson Bolsover Mr Harry Eric Wilkinson, of Cavendish Road, Bolsover passed away at Chesterfield Hospital, aged 76.
Born in East Redford but was a local resident for 74 years.
Harry was a refuge collector and enjoyed british classic motorbikes, traction engines, stock car racing, awful jokes, bingo, fish and chips, the seaside, repairing things and tinkering with cars.
Harry leaves behind his sister Karen, great nieces Cassandra, Bethany, Laurisa, Amelia and Lyra.
Harry's funeral service will take place at Church of St. Mary and Lawrence on Friday 21st August 2020, 10.00am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 20, 2020
