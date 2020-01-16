Home

Mr Harvey Smith Chesterfield Mr Harvey Smith of Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76.
Born in Heanor, Derbyshire, Harvey was a local resident for 50 years.
Harvey leaves his wife Rosemary Smith, son Tim, daughter Kate and four grandchildren.
He worked as a teacher and was head of year at Heath School and Parkside Chesterfield.
His interests included local and medieval history. He was a guide at Haddon Hall for 20 years.
The funeral service will take place on January 28, 2020 at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Prostate Cancer Research.
Funeral Directors : Birds Funeral Directors, 44 Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. (01246 566592)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020
