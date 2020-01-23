Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Burkitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Burkitt

Notice Condolences

Hazel Burkitt Notice
Mrs Hazel Burkitt Brimington Mrs Hazel Chloe Burkitt of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Hazel leaves her husband Mr David Alan Burkitt, children Andre and Charmaine, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Hazel came to Chesterfield in 1973 and has been a resident ever since.
She worked as a Care Aid at Derbyshire County Council for 10 years, retired in 1999.
Hazel liked socialising, walking and having holidays in the UK.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 3, 2020 at 11.30 am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -