Mrs Hazel Burkitt Brimington Mrs Hazel Chloe Burkitt of Brimington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
Hazel leaves her husband Mr David Alan Burkitt, children Andre and Charmaine, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Hazel came to Chesterfield in 1973 and has been a resident ever since.
She worked as a Care Aid at Derbyshire County Council for 10 years, retired in 1999.
Hazel liked socialising, walking and having holidays in the UK.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 3, 2020 at 11.30 am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Wetton Funeral Service, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. (01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020