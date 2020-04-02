|
Mrs Hazel Lambert Hasland Mrs Hazel Lambert, of Hasland, has passed away at home, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, Hazel was a French teacherfor 32 years, retiring in 1995.
Her interests included reading, international travel languages, word puzzles, entertaining at home for family and friends.
Hazel leaves her husband Merv, sons Rob and Martin, grandsons Thomas, Max and Jamie.
The funeral service takes place on March 31, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 8.50am.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020