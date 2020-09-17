|
Mrs Hazel Mary Pierrepont Middlecroft Mrs Hazel Mary Pierrepont of Middlecroft has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 90 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Hazel has been a lifelong local resident.
Hazel worked as a seamstress and later Home Help until her retirement.
Hazel enjoyed ballroom dancing, sewing, baking, going on holiday and spending time with her family.
Hazel leaves behind her husband George Alan, daughter Susan and her partner John and son Michael and grandchildren Adam, Charlotte, Naomi and Caitlin and special mention to family friend Andrea.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 21st September at 3.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd. 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF, Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020