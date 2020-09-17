|
|
|
ROBINSON Mrs Hazel Robinson and family wish to convey their thanks to everyone who sent cards, letters and words of comfort after the death of her husband Richard.
Special thanks to Rev David Mouncer, for taking the service and his very moving recollections of Richard's life and to St. Thomas' church family for their prayers.
With thanks to the 'A-Team' carers
who came to our home.
Finally, a very grateful thank you to Ashgate Hospice, who gave such special care up to Richard's death.
All donations received to
Ashgate Hospice.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 17, 2020