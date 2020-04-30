|
Mrs Hazel Siddall Woodthorpe Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Hazel Siddall of Woodthorpe, has passed away at The Willows Care Home, aged 94.
Hazel was predeceased by her husband Eric and son Melvin. She is survived by son Michael, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Maureen, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Hazel was born in Poolsbrook and was a Housewife.
Her hobbies included knitting, baking, ballroom dancing and she was very devoted to her family, a very caring and loving lady.
The funeral service takes place on May 4, 2020 at Staveley Cemetery
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020