Mrs Hazel Taylor Somersall Mrs Hazel Taylor of Endowood Road, Somersall, Chesterfield has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
Born in Hollingwood, Hazel has been a lifelong local resident. She worked as a Manager at the British Heart Foundation shop, Knifesmithsgate until her retirement in 1999.
Hazel enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In earlier times she was a keen fitness enthusiast.
Hazel leaves her husband Robert Taylor, two sons Verdon and Damion Taylor and five grandchildren.
The Funeral service takes place on Thursday May 28 2020, 2.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium. Please make any donations in Hazel's name to the Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley &Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020