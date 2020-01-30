|
Mrs Hazel Wright Bolsover Mrs Hazel Ann Wright, of Bolsover, has passed away at Hollybank Care Home, Creswell, aged 82.
Born at Carr Vale, Bolsover and a lifelong local resident, Hazel worked at Pleasley Mills, Pleasley Vale, Fourways Garage, then as an OAP warden for 22 years until retirement in 1997.
She played crown green bowls for Hillstown, liked doing puzzle books, watching television and spending time with her family.
Hazel leaves her husband Stuart, daughter Lesley, son-in-law Alan and a son, grandson Adam and his wife Lucy.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday February 4, 2020, Brimington Crematorium,at 3.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020