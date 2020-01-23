|
Mrs Helen Ainsworth Birdholme Mrs Helen Ainsworth, of Birdholme, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 84.
A lifelong local resident, Helen worked in catering all her working life.
Her interests included bingo and watching football.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Jack, she leaves son Glyn, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandson Matthew.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 23, 2020, St Augustines Church, at 9.30am, followed by burial at Hasland Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020