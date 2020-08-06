|
Mrs Helen Bargh Holymoorside, Chesterfield Mrs Helen Bargh passed away on the 20th July 2020 peacefully at home after suffering from
a long-term illness.
Helen was born in 1934 in Ireland in Galbally, Co. Limerick and arrived in Chesterfield in the early 1950's.
She trained and worked as a nurse in the Scarsdale Hospital, formerly known as the Workhouse, where she met her devoted loving husband Brian while looking after his mother at Scarsdale Hospital. They were married for 58 years, enjoyed travelling the world together with friends and family and attending sporting events.
Her interests included knitting, gardening, badminton, and attending social events such as: galas and black tie events.
Helen will be in the thoughts of all her family and friends.
She will remain in the
consciousness of those for her unbroken completeness, leaving nothing wanting, the most thoughtful person who shall now Rest in Peace.
A Requiem Mass will take place at the Church of the Annunciation, Spencer Street, Chesterfield on Tuesday 18th August at 12.00noon, followed by cremation at Chesterfield Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations will be gratefully received for Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020