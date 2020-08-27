|
Mrs Helen Brockbank Brimington Common Mrs Helen Angharad Brockbank of Brimington Common has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 58 years.
Born in Sutton Coldfield,
Helen has been a local resident for 36 years.
Helen worked as a Occupational Therapist until her retirement
3 years ago.
Helen enjoyed embroidery, reading and had a love for travelling in her MX5 sports car. She enjoyed holidaying in Wales, Italy and her second home Cyprus. Helen also enjoyed days out at the National Trust,
and other destinations with family and friends.
Helen leaves behind her husband Derrick Brockbank, brother Graham, nieces Kathryn and Ruth, step-daughter Teresa and grandchildren Amy and Emma.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at 1.10pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
55 West Bars, Chesterfield,
S40 1AZ, 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020