Mrs Helen Margaret Redfern Inkersall Mrs Helen Margaret Redfern of Inkersall, sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
aged 61 years.
Born in Renishaw, Helen has been a local resident for 40 years. She worked as a care assistant for Derbyshire County Council for over 30 years until her retirement in August 2019.
Helen loved her grandchildren, her gardening, socialising with friends and family, bingo, days out, eating out, watching gardening on tv and holidays.
Helen leaves her husband David Redfern, her children Shelley and Robert Redfern and three grandchildren, Tia, Spencer and Violet.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 4.30pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020