|
|
|
Mrs Helen Saunt Bolsover Mrs Helen Saunt, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born in Glasgow and a resident of Bolsover for 63 years, Helen was retired.
Her interests included bingo, holidays, day trips, theatre and spending time with her family.
Helen leaves her husband Fredrick Albert Saunt, two sons, two daughters, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Thursday November 26, 2020, at 2.50pm. Due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions only 30 can attend by invitation only. The service will be streamed live, please contact the family for access details and information.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020