Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Saunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Saunt

Notice Condolences

Helen Saunt Notice
Mrs Helen Saunt Bolsover Mrs Helen Saunt, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 78.
Born in Glasgow and a resident of Bolsover for 63 years, Helen was retired.
Her interests included bingo, holidays, day trips, theatre and spending time with her family.
Helen leaves her husband Fredrick Albert Saunt, two sons, two daughters, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, on Thursday November 26, 2020, at 2.50pm. Due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions only 30 can attend by invitation only. The service will be streamed live, please contact the family for access details and information.
Funeral directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield (01246 855101).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -