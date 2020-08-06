|
|
|
Helen Mary Watson Chesterfield Helen Mary Watson of Chesterfield has sadly passed away at Ashgate Hospice on 23rd July 2020, aged 67.
Helen grew up on Quarry Lane Farm, Alton with her Mum, Dad, Sisters and Brother before moving to Chesterfield.
Helen worked as a medical secretary at Walton Hospital before retiring in March.
Helen was a loving partner, mother and 'mamma' and leaves behind her daughters Heather and Rose, granddaughters Alicia, Lily and Lottie and Partner Nick.
She enjoyed keeping fit, live music, 'quizzing' and caring for her family. She will be greatly missed.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday 6th August at 10.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium. Donations in Helen's memory can be made to the NGS MacMillan Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020