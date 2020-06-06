|
|
|
Mr Herbert Broomhall Chesterfield Mr Herbert Broomhall of Shelly Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield, passed away at Gables Care Home, aged 85.
Born in Clay Cross, Herbert has been a local resident for 25 years. He worked at the local pit and iron works as well as a home maker raising six children alone.
Herbert had an interest in fixing washing machines and televisions.
He leaves his children Sharnne, Dawn, Lynn, Donna, Mick and Mark, twenty four grandchildren and thirty two grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday June 5, 2020 at Danesmoor Cemetery, Clay Cross.
Funeral Directors :Stephen Pledger,Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield,
(01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020