Mr Herbert Cartlidge Carr Vale Mr Herbert Cartlidge, of Carr Vale, Bolsover, has passed away at home, aged 93.
A lifelong resident of Carr Vale, Herbert was an electrical fitter with NCB for 40 years, retiring in 1990.
His interests included spending time with his family, all sports, he played bowls up to the age of 92, followed with interest football, rugby, snooker, darts and cricket. He loved the outdoors, nature and recycling.
Herbert was predeceased by his wife Edna. He leaves daughter Wendy Lowe, son John, five grandchildren and ten great-granddaughters.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 9, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.10pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice welcomed.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020