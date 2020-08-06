|
Mr Herbert Sheppard Lea Mr Herbert Sheppard of Holt Lane, Lea has passed away, aged 76 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Herbert (known to many as Bert) was a lifelong local resident of the area, living in Birdholme, New Tupton, Wingerworth, Brampton and Lea.
In the 1960's and 70's, Herbert worked for East Midlands Electricity Board, later becoming a Secondary School Science teacher from 1976, teaching at Tupton Hall School, Tapton House School and Hasland Hall School until his retirement in 1995. During this time, he was a very active representative of the NASUWT and a staunch advocate and consultant for equal opportunities in science.
Herbert was Derbyshire County Council's longest serving countryside ranger working at Shipley Park, Hayfield, Middleton Top and Cromford, amongst many other places across Derbyshire and the Peak District. From 1974, he also served as a special constable.
Herbert's interests included science and engineering, he was a lifetime member of the Institute of Physics. He was a great fan of Rugby Union and played front row for Chesterfield RUFC. Herbert enjoyed amateur dramatics and was a member of Bolsover Drama Group for many years, and also sang as part of Chesterfield and The Dalesmen male voice choirs. He had a love of travelling and together with beloved wife Vicky, they circumnavigated the globe
Herbert leaves behind his wife Victoria Sheppard, children Nigel, Philip and Emma, step-children Elle and Ben and four step-grandchildren.
A private cremation will take place on Thursday 6th August.
Funeral Directors: Spire Family Funeral Directors, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER, 01246 221 555
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 6, 2020