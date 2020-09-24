|
|
|
Mrs Hetty Boston Brampton Mrs Hetty Boston of Brampton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 98 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Hetty has been a lifelong local resident.
Hetty served in the RAF during the war as a Chef to the officers. After the war she worked as a Hairdresser.
Hetty enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, watching tv and going on holidays to Spain.
Hetty was predeceased by her husband Tom. She leaves behind her son Terry and daughter-in-law Elaine. She was a loving nan to her granddaughters Nicola and Ann and grandson James and great-grandchildren Hallie, Layla, Cody and Leon. Hetty also leaves her step-son Michael and extended family.
Funeral Service was held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at 12.10pm. Donations to Dementia UK.
Funeral Directors B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield, S40 2BA.
Tel: 01246 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020