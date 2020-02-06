Home

Hilary McCann Notice
Mrs Hilary McCann Brampton Mrs Hilary McCann of Brampton has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
Born in Darley Dale, Hilary was a local resident for 54 years.
She working as a shop assistant, retired 19 years ago.
Hilary had hobbies including sport, bingo and socialising.
Hilary leaves her husband
Mr Robert James McCann, daughters Sharon Beedall
and Deborah McCann, two grandchildren Samantha and Ross.
The funeral service is due to take place on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium. Reception at Rose & Crown,
Old Road, Brampton.
Family flowers only.
Donations to British Lung Foundation.
Funeral Directors : B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
