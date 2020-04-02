|
Mrs Hilary Patrick Blackwell Mrs Hilary Patrick, of Primrose Hill, Blackwell, has died at Kingfisher Court in Sutton-in-Ashfield, aged 84.
Born in Blackwell, she was a lifelong resident of the district.
Hilary was educated at Blackwell and Tibshelf schools before starting work at the Co-operative Society in Ripley. She went on to work at Blackwell Colliery until it closed, moving to ECP in Alfreton where she was wages clerk until her retirement.
Hilary was an active member of the Methodist Church, worshipping at Blackwell and later Alfreton Wesley Methodist churches. She was treasurer for Blackwell Methodist Church and the former South Normanton Methodist Circuit.
Hilary was also a member of Blackwell Wesley Guild, Teversal Women's Institute and had been a member of the South Normanton Gardeners' Association.
The widow of the late Godfrey, she leaves godchildren, cousins and many friends.
Cremation is due to take place at Amber Valley Crematorium in Swanwick on Tuesday with a thanksgiving service planned for later in the year.
Funeral directors: Wilkinson Bros, Church Hill, Blackwell (01773 811371).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020