Mrs Hilary Turner Brimington Mrs Hilary Turner of Brimington (previously Staveley) has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 71.
Born in Lowgates she was a resident there for 63 years before spending the last eight years in Brimington.
Hilary was a shop manager before devoting her time to her family. She enjoyed travelling, spending time with her family and gardening.
She leaves her husband Neil, daughter Louise and son-in-law Aaron.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 10.50am at Chesterfield and District Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020