Mr Horace Noel Noble Barlow Mr Horace Noel Noble of Overlees, Barlow passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 86.
Born in Barlow, Horace was a life long local resident.
His interests included nature, animals and going for walks around Barlow.
Horace served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and after leaving the army he was employed as an Engineer at Sheepbridge until retirement.
In retirement he became friends with the late Johnny Knight of Nethershude Farm, Millthorpe and helped him look after his herd of cattle.
Horace leaves his sister-in-law Christine, nephews Andrew and Christopher and great nephews Max and Zak.
Funeral service is to take place on Tuesday 19th May 2020, Barlow Churchyard at 11.00
Funeral Directors:
Spire Funeral Services,
95 Derby Road,
Chesterfield, S40 2ER,
01246 221 555
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020