Mr Horace Oakley Duckmanton Mr Horace Oakley of Duckmanton, Chesterfield has passed away at home,
aged 76 years.
Born in Calow, Horace has been a lifelong local resident.
Horace retired from Bolsover Pit after 33 years and worked for community transport for
15 years.
Horace played football, until he was 56 years old. Local teams gained a Youth International Cap, aged 17 years old. Horace also enjoyed cycling and going on holidays abroad.
Horace leaves behind his wife Christine, children Alison, step-daughter Melanie, and step-son Mark, three grandchildren Daisy, Amy and Curtis.
Funeral to be held at
Brimington Crematoirum on Tuesday 7th July at 3.10pm.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, High Street, Bolsover,
Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020