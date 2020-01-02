|
|
|
Hugh McCarron Bolsover Mr Hugh McCarron, of Bolsover, has passed away at home in Carr Vale, aged 67.
Born in Manchester and a resident of the Bolsover area for 33 years, Hugh was a retired postal worker.
He was a devout Catholic, a loyal parishioner of St Bernadettes. He enjoyed spending time with his family, running, Manchester City FC, songwriting, his allotment, keeping ducks and chickens.
Hugh leaves his wife Elizabath, sons Ambrose and Hugh, daughters Martha, Frances, Teresa and Carmel, grandchildren Leah, Lorna, Elizabeth, Bethany, Phoebe, Elijah, Reuben and Benjamin.
The Requiem Mass has taken place on December 30, 2019, at St Bernadettes Church, followed by burial at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020