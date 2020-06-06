Home

Mr Ian Barton Eckington Mr Ian Barton a life long resident of Eckington has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 75.
Ian was a retired publican.
His interests included tractors, motor vehicles and F1 motor racing.
Ian leaves his brother David, sister Janet, daughters Catherine, Helen and Elizabeth and grandchildren Ellie-Grace, Casey and Alana.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 8th June, 12.30 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
2 Market Street,
Staveley, S41 3UT
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
