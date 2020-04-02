|
|
|
Gilman Ian Ian Gilman of Riber, Matlock passed away peacefully on Monday 23rd March aged 78.
Ian is irreplaceable to his family
and his many friends in the
farming community.
He dedicated his life to agriculture as both a Farmer and Businessman,
and his passion for the industry was obvious to all who knew him.
He will be greatly and forever missed by the many people who loved him.
Due to the current circumstance
there will be a small private funeral on April 2nd. Once the situation returns to normal, there will be a celebration of Ian's life at Hearthstone Farm at which donations to the Air Ambulance will be a fitting tribute to his memory.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 2, 2020