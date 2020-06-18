|
Mr Ian Hood Tapton Mr Ian Hood of Tapton, Chesterfield has died peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Born in Brampton, Chesterfield, Ian was a lifelong local resident.
After leaving Chesterfield Grammar, Ian worked as a local Government Officer in Weights and Measures and later transferred to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue as a CAD Drawer until his retirement at 53 to help run the family business -
Hoods Florist.
Ian was an avid dog lover and had a passion for driving, caravanning throughout Great Britain and Scotland being his favourite destination. He also enjoyed watching sport on tv and his biggest passion was smoking his pipe.
He leaves behind his wife Sandra, his children Diane and Antony, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral held at Chesterfield Crematorium on 4th June.
Funeral Director: Drew Lilleker, Harold Lilleker and Sons Ltd. 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0AQ
01246 277095.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 18, 2020