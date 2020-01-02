Home

Ian Johnson Walton Mr Ian Alexander Johnson, of Walton, has passed away aged 93.
Born in Newton, Ian went to Tupton Hall school where he met Barbara, his wife of 67 years. On leaving school in 1944, he was called up, and saw wartime service in Palestine and Gibraltar. These early experiences coloured his life. On return, he took degrees from Sheffield and London Universities and became a teacher, working for many happy years at Chesterfield College.
He leaves his wife Barbara, daughters Amanda, Sara and Erica, grandchildren Jennifer, Nicholas, Joe, Katie and Robyn. We remember his generosity, his encyclopaedic knowledge and his love of plants, poetry, and old jokes.
In accordance with his wishes, he leaves this world without ceremony.
"Our revels now are ended ..."
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020
