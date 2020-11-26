|
Mr Ian Duncan Mackenzie North Wingfield Mr Ian Duncan Mackenzie of North Wingfield, Chesterfield passed away at home aged 75 years.
Born in Birmingham he was a local resident for 17 years.
Ian was a hotel manager and chef until he retired in 2014.
He enjoyed travelling and driving and leaves behind his wife Jenni Mackenzie, daughter Donnetta and three grandchildren.
Ian's funeral will take place on Monday 30th November 2020 at 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: J R Hoult & Grandson, Funeral Director, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF. Tel 01246 851194
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020