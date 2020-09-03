Home

Ian Madin

Ian Madin Notice
Mr Ian Madin New Whittington Mr Ian Madin of New Whittington has passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 61 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Ian has been a lifelong local resident.
Ian worked as a Auction Porter at John Pye.
He enjoyed fishing, music, gardening, football and spending time with his family.
Ian leaves behind his wife Jane Madin, daughters and sons-in-law Michelle and Philip, Claire and Will, Rebecca and Bruno and two grandchildren Arlo and Keeva.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 269 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S44 0AQ.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020
