Mr Ian Madin New Whittington Mr Ian Madin of New Whittington has passed away at Northern General Hospital, aged 61 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Ian has been a lifelong local resident.
Ian worked as a Auction Porter at John Pye.
He enjoyed fishing, music, gardening, football and spending time with his family.
Ian leaves behind his wife Jane Madin, daughters and sons-in-law Michelle and Philip, Claire and Will, Rebecca and Bruno and two grandchildren Arlo and Keeva.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 269 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S44 0AQ.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 3, 2020