|
|
|
Mr Ian McGregor Bolsover Mr Ian Stuart (Jock) McGregor has passed away at home, aged 68.
Ian was born in Sheffield and has been a Bolsover resident all his life.
He worked as a butcher, miner at Coalite, went to Jersey and did hotel work, made lobster pots, worked at Jersey Airport, steel erecting and scaffolding.
Ian enjoyed socialising, singing, cars, motor bikes, airplane, family and his dogs.
Ian leaves his brother, sister, nieces, nephews, step son, step daughter and granddaughter Georgia.
A graveside service takes place on Friday May 15, 2020 at 11.00am at Oxcroft Lane Cemetery.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020