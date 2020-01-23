Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Moss

Notice Condolences

Ian Moss Notice
Mr Ian Moss Holmewood Mr Ian Moss of Forest Care Centre, Mansfield , formerly of Holmewood has passed away at Kings Mill Hospital, aged 75.
Ian was a Chesterfield resident until age 73 and a resident of Forest Care Centre for two years.
He worked as a self employed builder for 40 years before his retirement in 2012.
He enjoyed playing football and snooker. He liked holidays abroad and listening to country and western music.
Ian leaves his wife Ann, son Ian, daughters Lorraine and Alison, two granddaughters and six grandsons.
The funeral service takes place at All Saints Church, Heath at 11.00 am on Tuesday 28th January, 2020, followed by interment in the church yard.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield.
(01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -