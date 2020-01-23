|
|
|
Mr Ian Moss Holmewood Mr Ian Moss of Forest Care Centre, Mansfield , formerly of Holmewood has passed away at Kings Mill Hospital, aged 75.
Ian was a Chesterfield resident until age 73 and a resident of Forest Care Centre for two years.
He worked as a self employed builder for 40 years before his retirement in 2012.
He enjoyed playing football and snooker. He liked holidays abroad and listening to country and western music.
Ian leaves his wife Ann, son Ian, daughters Lorraine and Alison, two granddaughters and six grandsons.
The funeral service takes place at All Saints Church, Heath at 11.00 am on Tuesday 28th January, 2020, followed by interment in the church yard.
Funeral Directors: Stephen Pledger, Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield.
(01246 855101)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 23, 2020