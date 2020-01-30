|
Mr Ian Pashley Hasland Mr Ian David Pashley of Hasland has passed away at home,
aged 68.
Born in Hollingwood Ian was a lifelong Chesterfield resident.
He was a retired head care taker at Hasland Hall school, previous Chesterfield Cylinders and served on HMS Sheffield.
He liked watching football and F1, gardening and holidays.
Ian was husband to the late Dorothy Pashley, he leaves his daughter Michelle Pashley and one grandchild Seb.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 12.50pm.
Funeral Directors : Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield.
(01246 823355)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020