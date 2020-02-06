|
Ms Irene Cartlidge Clowne Ms Irene Cartlidge, of Clowne, has passed away suddenly at home, aged 66.
A lilfelong resident of Clowne, Irene was a registered nurse for the mentally handicapped, having qualified in the mid 1990's, she worked at Elmwood House, Hollingwood.
Her interests included spending time in her garden with her dogs, knitting and swimming.
Irene leaves her son Che and daughter Jodi.
The funeral service takes place on February 21, 2020, Chesterfield and District Crematorium, Brimington, at 1.50pm.
Any donations to be shared between Dogs Trust and Cats Protection.
Funeral directors: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, nr Worksop (01909 720543).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020