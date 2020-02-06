Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd (Whitwell, Worksop)
94 Wellbeck Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 4TP
01909 720543
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Cartlidge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Cartlidge

Notice Condolences

Irene Cartlidge Notice
Ms Irene Cartlidge Clowne Ms Irene Cartlidge, of Clowne, has passed away suddenly at home, aged 66.
A lilfelong resident of Clowne, Irene was a registered nurse for the mentally handicapped, having qualified in the mid 1990's, she worked at Elmwood House, Hollingwood.
Her interests included spending time in her garden with her dogs, knitting and swimming.
Irene leaves her son Che and daughter Jodi.
The funeral service takes place on February 21, 2020, Chesterfield and District Crematorium, Brimington, at 1.50pm.
Any donations to be shared between Dogs Trust and Cats Protection.
Funeral directors: Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd, 94 Welbeck Street, Whitwell, nr Worksop (01909 720543).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -